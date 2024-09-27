Newsom approves 5 speed cameras to be installed on PCH in Malibu

In efforts to make Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu safer, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill allowing five speed cameras to be installed along a stretch of the highway, it was announced Friday.

There have been over 60 deaths on PCH in Malibu since 2010, with last year's deadly crash that killed four Pepperdine University students bringing intense and renewed attention to safety, particularly speeding on the highway.

The 22-year-old who allegedly crashed into the four sorority sisters, killing them as they stood on the side of the road, was allegedly speeding at 104 mph in a 45-mph zone along the highway, according to LA District Attorney George Gascon.

Senator Ben Allen authored SB 1297 which allows Malibu, through a pilot program, to install up to five automated speed enforcement cameras to reduce speeding, particularly in high-risk areas like school zones.

The law requires that clear signage be posted so drivers are aware of the system, and a public education campaign will be conducted before enforcement begins.

"Over 60 lives lost on one stretch of our iconic Pacific Coast Highway is unacceptable — it's a call to action," Gov. Newsom said. "That's why we're adding speed cameras to help put an end to reckless driving in Malibu."

Months after the Oct. 2023 Pepperdine students' deadly crash, state and local leaders shared enhancements and modifications along a 2.1 mile stretch of PCH in Malibu. Collaboration efforts with Caltrans, the city of Malibu, the California State Transportation Board, the California Office of Traffic Safety, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, and CHP addressed various aspects of safety according to each department's expertise and ability.

Caltrans said they had already implemented $4.2 million in safety improvements with speed feedback radar signs, speed limit markings on the pavement and enhanced striping to warn drivers to slow down, and enhanced crosswalks.

Increased traffic citations were issued as the California Highway Patrol committed to the area as well.

Douglas Young, CHP Assistant Chief said the CHP hadn't patrolled Malibu in decades, since 1991, as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is the lead agency for both traffic and general law enforcement.

Young said since the 2023 tragic accident, the city of Malibu requested assistance from the CHP.

"Since January 2024, the CHP has issued over 1,200 traffic citations, 90% of those were for speeding, including some for over 100 mph," Young said in May.

The agency also issued citations for distracted driving, unsafe turns and lane changes and seatbelt and equipment violations. Arrests were also made for DUI.

The city also launched the "Go Safely PCH" education campaign, informing the public about the need to slow down.