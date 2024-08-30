California Senate passes bill to put speed cameras on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

The California Senate passed a bill to increase safety along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

SB 1297, authored by Senator Ben Allen and Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, calls for the state to install five speed camera systems along the 21-mile stretch of PCH that passes through Malibu.

"This legislation builds on our efforts that led to Caltrans to spend over $4 million on road safety improvements along PCH over the past year," Irwin said. "Our work to make Malibu safer and to save lives has only just begun and I'm proud to continue working alongside Senator Allen to champion this important cause."

Allen and Irwin said the cameras will be placed in the areas that recorded the most speed-related collisions and fatalities. The community called on lawmakers to increase safety along the highway for several years. The demands grew exponentially after four Pepperdine students were killed in October 2023. The driver charged for the deadly crash allegedly went 104 mph in a 45-mph zone and slammed into the women.

In 2023, there were 220 crashes on the stretch of PCH from the Ventura County line to the McClure Tunnel in Santa Monica. Three of the crashes killed seven people, including the four students. Another 93 crashes resulted in injuries.

"SB 1297 represents a critical step forward in our ongoing efforts to make Malibu safer for everyone who travels along the Pacific Coast Highway," Malibu Mayor Doug Steward said. "The loss of the four Pepperdine students was a devastating reminder of the dangers posed by speeding."

The bill heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for final approval.

"The introduction of speed cameras will play a crucial role in curbing reckless driving and protecting both residents and visitors," Allen said. "I am hopeful that Governor Newsom will recognize the importance of this legislation and sign it into law on behalf of drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians along this stretch of highway."