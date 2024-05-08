Roadway safety efforts continue along PCH in Malibu to "end the fatalities"

Efforts to increase safety along a 21-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu continue as state and local leaders gathered Wednesday morning to share the enhancements and modifications made along the roadway as well as the increased law enforcement presence, with next steps in place to involve the community for more safety ideas.

While the 2023 tragic accident on PCH, where four Pepperdine students were killed was the impetus behind the push for recent safety improvements, the director of Caltrans said in the past decade alone, 58 people have been killed on PCH.

"That's why we are all here together, to stop this, to end the fatalities, to end the crashes along this corridor," Tony Tavares, Caltrans Director said.

In 2023 alone, there were 220 crashes on the stretch of PCH from the Ventura County line to the McClure Tunnel in Santa Monica. Three of the crashes killed seven people and another 93 crashes resulted in injuries.

Gathered at the roadside Ghost Tire Memorial with other agency partners, Taveras said that Caltrans has already implemented $4.2 million in safety improvements along the 21-mile corridor with speed feedback radar signs, speed limit markings on the pavement and enhanced striping to warn drivers to slow down, and enhanced crosswalks.

"I am committed to put necessary resources toward this corridor, and find results," Tavares said.

In the first quarter of 2023, there were 1,700 citations issued in Malibu by the LA County Sheriff's Department. In the same time in 2024, that number went up to 1,900 roughly, equaling a 9% increase year over year.

Even more traffic citations were issued as the California Highway Patrol committed to the area as well. Douglas Young, CHP Assistant Chief said the CHP hadn't patrolled Malibu in decades, since 1991, as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's is the lead agency for both traffic and general law enforcement.

Young said since the 2023 tragic accident, the city of Malibu requested assistance from the CHP.

"Since January 2024, the CHP has issued over 1,200 traffic citations, 90% of those were for speeding, including some for over 100 mph," Young said.

The agency also issued citations for distracted driving, unsafe turns and lane changes and seatbelt and equipment violations. Arrests were also made for DUI.

"As a result, there has been a 15% decrease in crashes from Jan. 1, 2024 through March 31, 2024 compared to the same time last year," Young said.

Lindsey Horvath, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors praised the collaboration efforts with Caltrans, the city of Malibu, the California State Transportation Board, the California Office of Traffic Safety, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department and CHP.

The next steps for safety is the "Go Safely PCH" education campaign, informing the public about the need to slow down.