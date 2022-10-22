Garfield HS wins East LA Classic at LA Coliseum; Black Eyed Peas perform at halftime

More than 30,000 Angelenos gathered at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Friday evening for the 87th installment of the Southland's most storied rivalry — the East LA Classic.

CBSLA

The classic showdown, which pits James A. Garfield High School against Theodore Roosevelt High School, returned to the Coliseum for the first time in a while, which seemed more important this year, just two seasons after the matchup was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to that, the game had only been canceled twice since it's inception in 1925, for the Great Depression and World War II.

While recent years had trended in Garfield's favor, the Roosevelt Rough Riders stole last year's matchup, their first win in 10 contests.

They jumped to an early advantage, taking an 8-0 lead into the half, but ultimately the Bulldogs made sure that the trophy returned to their halls Friday night, earning a tight 16-8 victory that came down to the final seconds.

Heading into the game, both teams were undefeated on the year, putting not only bragging rights for the classic on the line, but also a conference championship.

For as huge as the game is for the players, it's just as big for the fans, many of whom graduated from one of the two schools or are so entrenched in the history of their communities that it's become second nature to hit the stands every season.

"I'm excited, I have my brothers and sisters here," said Andres Ducan, a Garfield fan. "We can't wait to see the show right now."

"It's just a great feeling, I don't know how to explain it, but it's great," said Alex Lopez, rooting for Roosevelt.

Many of those in attendance enjoy the fanfare, but also enjoy the sense of community that comes from each annual gathering.

"There's rivalry, but you know we're still the same family," said Sylvia Corrio, repping the Rough Riders.

"It's such an honor. It's a big event, and I think most importantly it shows us how to be united and bring our community together," said Crystal Rodriguez, pulling for the Bulldogs. "Even if they're two different schools we're still from the same home town."

Ahead of game time, CBS' Jim Hill spoke with Roosevelt and USC alum Mike Garrett, who offered his thoughts on what the East LA Classic means.

"This is a dream come true when you think about Roosevelt and Garfield," he said. "It's just wonderful. For East LA and Boyle Heights, where I grew up, this is just God-found."

He also got a chance to speak with George L. Pla, the President of the Coliseum Commission, who said the event is bigger than just the game.

"It's bringing the community together, and given some years that have been not so good, it's so nice to bring everyone - moms and dads, uncles and grandmas - all coming together and watching a good football game," he said.

The two schools had their junior varsity teams play ahead of the varsity showdown, with Garfield emerging victorious in that matchup as well.

Along with the JV game, fans were also treated to performances from each school's dance teams and bands, as well as some statements from players.

"This game brings together two communities that share identical identities," said one Roosevelt HS player. "We are both from hard working families, we are both communities that respect tradition. In the end, the only thing that separates us is blue and gold."

"I'm excited for this tradition of the East LA Classic, which is considered one of the biggest rivalries in the country," said a Garfield player. "Every kid in both communities dreams big of playing in this game, so, we're very excited for that."

Fans were also treated to a once in a lifetime experience at halftime, when Boyle Heights native will.i.am and The Black Eyed Peas performed.

Born William James Adams Jr., will.i.am grew up attending the classic and wanted to give some love back to his community.