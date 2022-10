East LA Classic heads to LA Coliseum, Black Eyed Peas play halftime show at historic matchup Rick Montanez reports from Exposition Park, where thousands of fans were gathered for yet another year of the East LA Classic, as Garfield High School and Roosevelt High School matched up at the LA Coliseum. They were joined by some pretty big fans, who also performed at the halftime show of the game — The Black Eyed Peas.