Postal Service honors Betty White with new Forever stamp

A new Betty White Forever stamp is available for First-Class Mail, as the U.S. Postal Service honors the forever golden girl for her career achievements and compassionate spirit.

The 73-cent mini tribute to the late "First Lady of Television" was unveiled at the Los Angeles Zoo, as White's love for animals led her to support local shelters, advocate for guide dogs, and serve on the LA Zoo board.

The stamp's image of White, who died in 2021, was created based on a 2010 photograph, the USPS said.

Artist Dale Stephanos worked on the bubbly and colorful portrait stamp, capturing White's spirit with shades of violet, a polka-dotted blue top and a pawprint earring. "I wanted Betty's huge personality to take center stage," he said.

Zoo director and CEO Denise Verret said the actress and comedian left an indelible mark that continues to inspire all generations.

"Her passion and commitment to wildlife and conservation was unwavering, and the Los Angeles Zoo was the recipient of her love for nearly 50 years," Verret said.

The U.S. Postal Service unveiled the new Betty White Forever stamp Thursday during a ceremony at the Los Angeles Zoo. KCAL News

Born in Illinois, White moved to Los Angeles as an infant. As an only child, she developed her lifetime passion for animals while playing with her childhood cats and dogs.

She soon caught the acting bug. She paused her career to serve her country during World War II and spent those years as part of the American Women's Voluntary Service.

White became a staple in hosting the annual Tournament of Roses and Macy's Thanksgiving Day parades. She starred on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Carol Burnett Show," and on "The Golden Girls."

"With this stamp, we honor and remember the beloved 'First Lady of Television' and the enduring mark she left on our American culture," Amber McReynolds, chairwoman of the USPS Board of Governors said.

In addition to her five Emmys, White was presented with three Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Grammy Award, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and induction into the Television Hall of Fame, among other honors. She was also widely recognized for her animal welfare work.

White died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 31, 2021, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.



