FireAid benefit concert raises more than $100 million for Los Angeles wildfire recovery

Last week's FireAid benefit concert brought together more than 30 artists at two Inglewood venues and raised more than $100 million for Los Angeles wildfire recovery.

The Jan. 30 concert took place at both the Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome and was watched by more than 50 million viewers across 28 streaming platforms.

The night was woven with "wow" performances, some surprise collaborations, tearful stories of triumph and loss and some outright rock 'n' roll.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Samuel L. Jackson and Rod Stewart speak onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIREAID) Kevin Mazur

It was a melting pot of rock stars and legends, including Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Rod Stewart, Dr. Dre, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Joni Mitchell, to name a few.

The estimated amount raised includes ticket sales for both venues, sponsorships, merchandise sales, and donations – including generous donations from both the Eagles and U2.

Operating costs were offset by the LA Clippers, with owner Steve Ballmer matching every pledge made during the broadcast and streaming of FireAid while Live Nation served as the production partner.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Sheila E. and Dr. Dre perform onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID) Scott Dudelson

FireAid was the collaboration of Shelli, Irving, and the Azoff family, Live Nation, and the LA Clippers, with Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet, serving as executive producer and Rick Krim as talent producer.

Organizers say fundraising is still ongoing, and proceeds are expected to exceed $100 million.

Those still interested in donating to FireAid can do so at FireAidLA.org.