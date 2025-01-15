Watch CBS News
Fire crews battle San Bernardino vegetation blaze

Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire that broke out around 2 p.m. Wednesday in San Bernardino on Little Mountain Drive and West Edgehill Road.

San Bernardino County Fire reported the blaze rapidly spread about 30 acres "in light flashy fuels." 

Aerial footage showed that flames were not visible around 3:20 p.m., as firefighters were tending to hotspots. 

A Particularly Dangerous Situation red flag warning was in effect until 3 p.m. Wednesday in areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties including the valleys, mountains and some coastal communities. 

screenshot-2025-01-15-153326.png
Crews respond to a San Bernardino vegetation fire.  KCALNews
