13 cities join federal lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's immigration enforcement tactics

Thirteen additional cities have joined the federal lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's illegal immigration enforcement tactics.

Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto made the announcement Friday morning at a news conference. She said her office is amending the complaint and adding 13 cities representing four counties.

The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Public Counsel and other immigration and civil rights attorneys, claiming that federal agents were violating the Constitution by arresting people solely based on their skin color, performing raids without warrants and denying legal counsel to detainees.

Los Angeles city and county, along with seven other cities, including Culver City, Montebello, Monterey Park, Pasadena, Pico Rivera, Santa Monica and West Hollywood, joined the initial lawsuit.

The new cities joining the lawsuit are: Long Beach, Pomona, South Gate, Lynwood, Huntington Park, Paramount, Bell Gardens, Beverly Hills, Anaheim, Santa Ana, City of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, and Oxnard.

"We will always stand up to protect our communities and to uphold the rule of law," Feldstein Soto said. "Thank you to our growing coalition representing multiple jurisdictions across southern California."

CBS Los Angeles reached out to the White House for a comment on the matter and is waiting for a response.

Several mayors from the cities joining the lawsuit said they are proud to be joining the coalition of other local leaders.

"Our decision to intervene in this lawsuit is about standing up for civil rights. No one in our community should be subjected to unlawful treatment or targeted based on race or ethnicity. We believe in due process, fairness, and the responsibility to hold all levels of government accountable when those principles are lost," said Mayor Peggy Lemons, City of Paramount.

On July 11, a lower court judge ordered to temporarily halt immigrations raids saying, federal agents couldn't "rely solely" on certain factors when considering whether to make a "detentive stop," including the "apparent race or ethnicity" of the person in question, whether they are "speaking Spanish or speaking English with an accent," and their "presence at a particular location (e.g. bus stop, car wash, tow yard, day laborer pick up site, agricultural site, etc.)."

On Aug. 1, a panel of judges at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit largely denied the Trump administration's request to suspend the lower court's ruling.

In a statement to CBS News regarding the decision from the Court of Appeals, Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in part:

"What makes someone a target of ICE is if they are illegally in the U.S.—NOT their skin color, race, or ethnicity," she said. "America's brave men and women are removing murderers, MS-13 gang members, pedophiles, rapists—truly the worst of the worst from Golden State communities. 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens who have been convicted or have pending charges. President Trump and Secretary (Kristi) Noem are putting the American people first by removing illegal aliens who pose a threat to our communities. Law and order will prevail."