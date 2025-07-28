Trump administration appeals order that halted immigration raids in Southern California

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday heard the Trump administration's case to overturn a temporary order halting Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in California.

During the hearing, the Trump administration's attorneys argued that the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the original federal lawsuit, did not have legal standing to present the case.

"All the court had, really, was a series of declarations from individuals who say they were stopped, or questioned, or arrested, but that does not tell us if the Fourth Amendment was violated in connection with those stops," Trump administration attorney Yaakov Roth.

They also denied allegations of racial profiling and told judges they were not aware of deportation quotas.

"They are the ones who are doing categorical determinations," ACLU attorney Mohammad Tajsar said. "They are the ones who are making stops and arrests without any case-by-case analysis of reasonable suspicion.

On July 11, a judge sided with the ACLU, Los Angeles and immigrant rights groups who argued that federal agents had targeted people based on skin color, performed raids without warrants and denied legal counsel to detainees.

In a statement following the ruling, White House Spokesperson Abigail Jackson called the order a "gross overstep of judicial authority to be corrected on appeal."

"No federal judge has the authority to dictate immigration policy – that authority rests with Congress and the President," Jackson said. "Enforcement operations require careful planning and execution; skills far beyond the purview or jurisdiction of any judge."

Two of the judges on the appeals panel were appointed by former President Bill Clinton. Former President Joe Biden appointed the third.

The Trump administration asked for a swift decision. It's unclear when the panel will issue a ruling.