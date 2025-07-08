L.A. County cities join federal civil rights lawsuit over immigration operations

Los Angeles, along with seven other cities and L.A. County, joined a federal civil rights lawsuit that seeks to end the ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

The lawsuit claims the immigration raids violate Constitutional amendments that protect states' rights to run their judicial systems and outlaw unreasonable searches and seizures.

In addition to the city and county of L.A., the coalition of cities joining the lawsuit includes Culver City, Montebello, Monterey Park, Pasadena, Pico Rivera, Santa Monica and West Hollywood.

"It's been more than a month since Angelenos awoke to a completely frightening and new reality on our city streets," L.A. City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto said. "We are here today because of the tactics and the disproportionate force being used by the federal government in our communities. We stand as one community. These unconstitutional roundups and raids cannot be allowed to continue. This cannot be the new normal."

The ACLU, Public Counsel, the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, and the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights brought forth the federal class-action lawsuit. The state of California and 17 other states also joined the lawsuit, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

"The actions of ICE and CBP during the raids in Los Angeles are part of a cruel and familiar pattern of attacks on our immigrant communities by an administration that thrives on fear and division," Bonta said. "We will continue to hold the federal government accountable when it violates the Constitution and federal law."

The legal filing also names several members of the Trump administration, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel.

The lawsuit also claims that the ICE operations have cost the cities tens of millions of dollars in expenses, including overtime. Since enforcement actions ramped up on June 6, L.A. County has incurred $9 million in extra costs, stemming from lost tax revenue and law enforcement resources, according to the Office of County Counsel. L.A. County officials likened the economic impact on the region to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since operations began in June, ICE and CBP have arrested 2,792 people in the L.A. area, according to DHS.

Following an operation in MacArthur Park, community leaders urged L.A. city leaders to create a $500,000 emergency relief fund to help businesses struggling to staff stores and employees afraid to go to work.

"I hope the courts, especially, issue this injunction and stop this," Mayor Karen Bass said on Tuesday. "We are a city of immigrants and we will stand with Angelenos, regardless of what country they came from, when they got here or why they're here."

CBS News Los Angeles reached out to ICE for comment on the lawsuit but has not received a response.