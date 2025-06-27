Federal agents arrest two people tied to human smuggling operation in L.A.

Two people tied to human smuggling operation in LA arrested by federal agents

Federal agents arrested two people at a San Fernando Valley home described as a human smuggling hub tied to national security threats, according to Customs and Border Protection.

"The location has been repeatedly used to harbor illegal entrants linked to terrorism," CBP wrote in a post to X.

The arrests happened on Friday afternoon while CBP's Special Response Team served a search warrant at the house located on Napa Street in North Hills.

Federal agents arrested seven Iranian nationals at the same address earlier this week, some of whom were on the FBI Terror Watchlist and "associates of an Iranian human trafficking network," according to CBP.

"CBP is taking aggressive action to shut down smuggling networks and remove national security threats before they can do harm," CBP wrote in a post to X.

Residents in the North Hills neighborhood said someone new had moved into the home about six months ago.

"There was a bunch of young people and they would hang out at night, pacing on the phone, sitting on the curb," neighbor Claudio Bonoli said. "Talking to my neighbors, they say they were kind of intimidated by them."

The idea that people on a terror watchlist were living on their street rattled Bonoli and some of his neighbors.

"It's only two houses from my house," he said. "This has been a really great, quiet neighborhood for a long time. So, it's totally surprising."