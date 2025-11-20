Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell to run for California governor in 2026

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, who has been a leading critic of the Trump administration, announced on Thursday that he will run for governor of California in the 2026 election.

He made the announcement on his official campaign website, which went live Thursday night ahead of a scheduled appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Swalwell represents the state's 14th Congressional District, which encompasses a large swath of the East Bay. He has held office in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2013, and before that, he was a prosecutor for Alameda County. His political career includes a run for president in the 2020 election, during which he made gun control one of his main focuses and called for a complete ban on assault rifles.

While he runs for governor, Swalwell may also have to contend with a potential federal investigation. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte recently referred Swalwell to the Justice Department over alleged tax and mortgage fraud, sources told CBS News. Swalwell has denied any wrongdoing.

"The only thing I am surprised about is that it took him this long to come after me," said Swalwell in a statement following the referral.

Swalwell and the Trump administration have a history stretching back to President Trump's first term, with Swalwell describing himself as "the most vocal critic of Donald Trump over the last decade." He also served as one of the impeachment managers during Mr. Trump's second impeachment trial.

Currently, there is an ongoing lawsuit filed by Swalwell against Mr. Trump that alleges his actions led to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Swalwell, 45, joins an already crowded field of high-profile candidates as Gov. Gavin Newsom is being termed out.