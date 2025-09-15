We asked the candidates for California governor: What has Newsom and the Legislature done well, and what would they do differently?

What has the California Legislature and Governor Newsom done well, and what could be done differently?

CBS News California Investigates correspondent Julie Watts asked each of the candidates running for California governor.

Read on to see what each candidate thinks Newsom has done right and to learn what they'd do differently.

Toni Atkins

Former California State Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins is one of the high-profile Democrats running to replace Gov. Newsom when he terms out in 2026. The San Diego resident praised Newsom's effort to go "toe-to-toe" with the Trump administration and Texas by redrawing California's congressional districts. Atkins also said that, if elected, one of her biggest priorities would be addressing health care. Watch Atkins' response here.

Xavier Becerra

Need a brief description and a link here.

Xavier Becerra, a former California attorney general who served as Health and Human Services secretary in the Biden administration, is another Democrat looking to replace Gov. Newsom in 2026. Becerra said Newsom deserves more credit for strengthening the state's economy and explained why California's redistricting effort is necessary. On what he'd do differently, Becerra said he would have acted more quickly than Newsom on addressing issues like with California's high-speed rail project and the statewide housing crisis. Watch Becerra's response here.

Chad Bianco

Need a brief description and a link here.

Sheriff Chad Bianco of Riverside County is one of the Republicans running for California governor in 2026. Bianco said the only thing he believes Newsom has done well is "acting like a Republican" in what he says is the governor's bid for the White House. Bianco added that he couldn't think of a single thing the state Legislature has done right during his seven years as sheriff. Watch Bianco's response here.

Stephen J. Cloobeck

Need a brief description and a link here.

Another Democrat looking to replace Gov. Newsom in 2026 is business executive Stephen J. Cloobeck. Cloobeck said what he believes Newsom has done well as governor is be active in the public and communities. On why he's in the gubernatorial race, Cloobeck said he's "sick and tired" of the Trump administration "making us look silly." Watch Cloobeck's full response here.

Steve Hilton

Need a brief description and a link here.

Public policy expert Steve Hilton is one of the Republicans running for California governor. Hilton said the thing he most agrees with Newsom on is limiting smartphone use in schools. If elected, Hilton said he would work to improve California's rising housing costs, which he said he believes is the top reason why residents are leaving the state. Watch Hilton's response here.

Katie Porter

Need a brief description and a link here.

Consumer protection attorney and law professor Katie Porter is among the long list of Democrats running to replace Gov. Newsom next year. Porter praised Newsom for making school lunches free through the governor's universal meals program. Porter said, if she were governor, she would work to bring down housing costs statewide. Watch Porter's response here.

Tony Thurmond

Need a brief description and a link here.

California's Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said he is running for governor because "California is at a critical inflection point" that could lead to prosperity or further decline. Thurmond, a Democrat, lauded Gov. Newsom for being a creative thinker and for his investments in public education. Thurmond said, if elected, he would work to improve California's insurance crisis and create more affordable housing. Watch Thurmond's response here.

Antonio Villaraigosa

Need a brief description and a link to video here.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a Democrat, said he is running for California governor to give the state a leader who is "a proven problem solver." Villaraigosa criticized Newsom's decision to keep kids out of schools for as long as he did during the COVID-19 pandemic. Villaraigosa said two things Newsom and the state Legislature got right were health care and child care. Watch Villaraigosa's response here.

Butch Ware

Brief description and link to video here

The only Green Party candidate running for governor is University of California professor Butch Ware. Ware said two of his biggest critiques of the Newsom administration are the governor's response to immigration raids across the state and his failure to address the homeless crisis. Ware said he doesn't agree with Newsom's use of social media to challenge the Trump administration, but appreciated the governor's effort to fight back. Watch Ware's response here.

Betty Yee

Need brief description and a link to video here.

Former State Controller Betty Yee is another Democrat running for California governor. Yee commended Gov. Newsom's ability to be present during key issues like the COVID-19 pandemic. On how she would improve upon Newsom's time as governor, Yee said she would improve California's fiscal accountability. Watch Yee's response here.

Leo Zacky

Need brief description and link to video here

Business owner Leo Zacky is one of the few Republicans in California's gubernatorial race. Zacky said he's running for governor to "bring common sense solutions to save my home state." Zacy said there hasn't been a single thing Gov. Newsom or the state Legislature has done well over the last seven years. Zacky specifically criticized California for raising the minimum wage for fast food workers. Watch Zacky's response here.