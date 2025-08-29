U.S. Army Corps of Engineers complete Eaton Fire debris removal

Nearly eight months after the Eaton Fire started, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed off on its cleanup at Eliot Arts Magnet School, marking the completion of its debris removal work in Altadena and surrounding communities.

"I thank the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for their extraordinary service to the residents of Altadena and our region," said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. "Their dedication and professionalism ensured that recovery efforts moved forward quickly and effectively."

Barger said USACE will continue its restoration work at the Altadena Golf Course throughout the fall. Los Angeles County officials expect they will hand it back over to the Department of Parks and Recreation by the end of this year.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes debris removal at a residential property. Bryan Chan | Los Angeles County

"As our focus now fully shifts toward rebuilding, I am closely monitoring the rebuilding process for Altadena and will continue working side-by-side with our community to support long-term recovery and restoration," Barger said. "Our residents deserve nothing less than a full and resilient recovery."

The Eaton Fire is the second most destructive fire in California history, destroying 9,414 structures, damaging another 1,074 and burning 14,021 acres in Altadena, Pasadena and Sierra Madre, according to Cal Fire. The fire killed 19 people.

The Army Corps of Engineers said they have 1.4 million tons of debris and have cleared over 5,600 private properties in the Eaton Fire footprint.