Eaton Fire death toll rises to 31 after human remains found in Altadena

The death toll for January's Eaton Fire has risen after human remains were discovered in Altadena, months after a pair of blazes destroyed homes and businesses in Los Angeles County.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner said in a news release that a crew responded to reports of human remains being discovered on Monday at the 10 block of La Venezia Court in Altadena. The crew later confirmed the findings as legitimate.

As of Tuesday morning, the descendant has not been identified. It's not yet clear if the person was male or female.

The medical examiner said it will release the identity of the person after notification of next of kin. The department uses a variety of scientific methods to identify the remains, including the use of dental records and DNA.

With the new findings, the death toll for the Eaton Fire rose to 19, bringing the total of deaths from the January fires to 31. As many as 12 people died as a result of the Palisades Fire.