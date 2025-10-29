Justice Department announces charges against 10 people accused of violence toward officers during anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli announced federal charges against 10 people who allegedly engaged in violence toward officers and property during anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles during the summer.

At a news conference on Wednesday morning, Essayli said 10 people were arrested and charged in three criminal complaints. He added that the incidents took place at protests opposing immigration enforcement operations taking place across the city this past summer.

"I want to be very clear; every American has the right to peacefully protest. What is not constitutionally protected is a right to engage in violence or to impede federal agents by assaulting, doxing, or obstructing their operations," Essayli said.

The first complaint Essayli mentioned involved an incident on July 10 where Homeland Security agents were executing a court-ordered search warrant at locations in Ventura County, including Glass House Farms in Camarillo.

Essalyi said during the operation, protesters, including members from an organization called VC Defensa, began gathering and allegedly created a roadblock preventing federal vehicles from leaving. Essayli claimed the organization has been known to "follow, chase, agitate, and impede federal agents enforcing immigration laws."

Essayli claimed people threw rocks and other objects, damaging at least four government vehicles and injuring at least one federal contract employee.

Virginia Reyes, 32, and Isai Carrillo, 31, both of Oxnard, are charged with conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer, which is punishable by up to five years in federal prison.

The second complaint was related to an incident on June 8 in downtown LA, where Essayli alleged people engaged in violence toward California Highway Patrol officers. Nine people are charged in this complaint with a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

Ronald Alexis Coreas, 23, of the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles;

Junior Roldan, 27, of Hollywood;

Elmore Sylvester Cage, 34, of Downtown Los Angeles;

Balto Montion, 24, of Watsonville;

Jesus Gonzalez Hernandez Jr., 22, of Las Vegas;

Hector Daniel Ramos, 66, of Alhambra;

Stefano Deong Green, 34, of Westmont;

Yachua Mauricio Flores, 23, of Lincoln Heights; and

Ismael Vega, 41, of Westlake.

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, following immigration enforcement operations on June 6, demonstrators gathered near the LA Civic Center and allegedly engaged in violence against officers, resulting in some injuries and destruction of property.

Essayli said federal buildings were vandalized with graffiti and law enforcement vehicles were damaged by protesters. He explained that as a result of the violence, the LA police ultimately declared an unlawful assembly.

He also claimed that protesters threw rocks, street signs and other objects at CHP officers who were trying to disperse crowds gathered on the 101 Freeway.

Essayli said at one point, "A protester poured a clear yellow liquid onto a CHP car that was ablaze, after which the flames immediately grew in size." He said defendants charged in the complaint were caught on video and in pictures throwing objects and officers and their vehicles.

"While the Constitution protects the freedom of speech and the freedom to peaceably assemble, it does not provide for the freedom to assault federal officers, impede or obstruct federal officers or conspire to do so, or destroy government property," said HSI Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Eddy Wang. "We will vigorously protect the rights to free speech and free and peaceful assembly, but we will also, without fear or favor, deliver consequences and bring accountability to those criminals that violate federal law."

The third complaint involved an incident on June 6 near the Ambiance Apparel warehouse in the Fashion District in downtown LA.

Essayli said hundreds of protesters gathered in the area and as federal vehicles were leaving the area, Yovany Marcario Canil, 22, allegedly shot pepper-spray into one of the vehicles, hitting at least two members of the FBI SWAT.

Marcario Canil is charged with assault on a federal officer, which carries a statutory maximum sentence of eight years in federal prison.

"The FBI safeguards civil rights and the right to protest peacefully, but there is no place in a civilized society for violence targeted at law enforcement, nor the destruction of government property," said Akil Davis, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. "Our agents and police partners are carrying out their duties lawfully and should be able to do so without violent interference. I urge anyone with information about these unidentified subjects wanted for civil disorder and arson to come forward to assist us and claim the reward of up to $10,000."

The charges come a day after a federal judge ruled that Essayli "unlawfully assumed the role of Acting United States Attorney for the Central District of California," and said the Trump appointee "has been unlawfully serving in that capacity" since he resigned from his interim role in July.

"Essayli may not perform the functions and duties of the United States Attorney as Acting United States Attorney," U.S. District Judge Michael Seabright wrote in his ruling. "He is disqualified from serving in that role."

Essayli said he's "navigating" the order, but nothing has effectively changed his authority.

"Well, I'm still here. Not planning to go anywhere," Essayli said. "We're still reviewing the order … I'll just say we're less concerned with titles and more concerned with the authority of my position to be able to run this office as the chief federal law enforcement officer of this district."