Immigration raid at Camarillo farm in California turns violent with clash between federal agents, protesters

An immigration raid at a farm in Camarillo turned into a violent clash between U.S. Border Patrol agents and protesters Thursday afternoon.

Tensions quickly escalated at a Glass House Farms near Laguna Road when border patrol agents were "executing a warrant at a marijuana facility," the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement provided to CBS News.

Agents were standing in a skirmish line blocking a crowd of protesters from getting to the other side of the roadway. Video from a CBS New Los Angeles photographer at the scene showed agents telling the crowd to back up and disperse before they began deploying what appeared to be less-than-lethal rounds and tear gas canisters.

The SkyCal chopper flew over the scene where people could be seen running as smoke filled the area.

Protesters stayed in the area for several hours, turning into an hours-long standoff before a convoy of federal agents circumvented the protesters using dirt roads near the farm. A group noticed the convoy and attempted to intercept them by trying to stop the van from leaving and throwing rocks, shattering windows and windshields. Crowds finally cleared into the overnight hours.

"There's a real cost to these inhumane immigration actions on hardworking families and communities, including farmworker communities, across America," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "Instead of supporting the businesses and workers that drive our economy and way of life, Stephen Miller's tactics evoke chaos, fear and terror within our communities at every turn."

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli wrote in a post on X that a protester "appeared to fire a pistol at federal law enforcement.

"FBI has issued a $50,000 award for information leading to the conviction of an Unknown Subject who appeared to fire a pistol at Federal Law Enforcement Officers near Camarillo," Essayli wrote. "The shooting occurred on 7/10/25 at approximately 2:26pm on Laguna Rd between Wood Rd and Las Posas Rd."