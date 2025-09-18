Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw will retire at the end of 2025 season

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Clayton Kershaw will make his final Dodger Stadium regular-season start on Friday, as he is set to retire at the end of the 2025 season.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, 2014 NL MVP, and 11-time All-Star will announce his retirement later in the day on Thursday, the organization said.

"On behalf of the Dodgers, I congratulate Clayton on a fabulous career and thank him for the many moments he gave to Dodger fans and baseball fans everywhere, as well as for all his profound charitable endeavors," owner Mark Walter said in a statement.

"His is a truly legendary career, one that we know will lead to his induction in the Baseball Hall of Fame."

The Texas native made his big league debut on May 25, 2008, with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has been with the "Boys in Blue" for his entire 18-season MLB career. Kershaw won World Series championships in 2020 and in 2024, and his winning percentage tops all pitchers with at least 200 victories since 1900.

Earlier this year, the 37-year-old became the 20th pitcher ever to record 3,000 or more career strikeouts.

He ranks fourth all-time among left-handed pitchers in that category, behind Randy Johnson, Steve Carlton, and CC Sabathia, according to CBS Sports.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the third inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, June 20, 2025. Jessie Alcheh / AP

Kershaw and his wife Ellen, founded the nonprofit Kershaw's Challenge in 2011, which has since raised over $23 million for at-risk children and families worldwide, according to the nonprofit's website.