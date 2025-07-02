Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw could put stamp on legendary career with milestone nearing Wednesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw has accomplished just about everything a baseball player could hope for in his 18-year career. He's a two-time World Series Champion, an MVP, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, a 10-time All-Star, and now, as his career enters its twilight, he's about to join an exclusive club.

On Wednesday night, Kershaw has a chance to become the 20th – and possibly final – player to strike out 3,000 batters throughout a career, when he takes the mound against the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium.

Not only can he join that illustrious list, he can become the fourth left-handed pitcher all-time to hit 3,000 strikeouts and the third player to do so while playing for just one team.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Denver. David Zalubowski / AP

Is tonight the night?

In his most recent outing, Kershaw inched closer to the feat with strikeouts No. 2,993, 2,994, 2,995, 2,996 and 2,997 against the Colorado Rockies last Thursday. Now, he needs just three more to hit the major milestone.

The good news for Dodgers fans who perhaps have a ticket to Wednesday night's game is that Kershaw has thrown for more than three strikeouts in each of his last four starts. That includes a seven-strikeout performance against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 8.

The White Sox are a reasonable opponent to expect a decent performance against, given the team has struggled at the plate and is at the bottom half of the league this season in team strikeouts with 736.

Plus, there's the intangible effects of a highly anticipated ballgame that could influence the outcome in unforeseen ways. Perhaps Dodgers manager Dave Roberts could put a longer leash on Kershaw in a hairy situation if he's just one K away. Maybe the sure-to-be raucous home crowd will give Kershaw a boost.

The 20th and final member of the 3K strikeouts club?

Baseball is a different game than it used to be in many ways, especially when it comes to the usage of pitchers. With injury concerns mounting and analytics on the minds of managers,

There have been 18 complete games thrown by starting pitchers across MLB this season. In 2008, Kershaw's rookie year, 82 players threw at least one complete game, with league leader CC Sabathia, another member of the 3K strikouts club, throwing 10 on his own.

That simply doesn't happen anymore.

Of course, it's easy to say that when it appears that the next-closest guys, Atlanta Braves' Chris Sale and New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole, will need late-career surges to get there. Maybe rising stars like Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates and even young flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers can buck the trends and reach the club, but the odds are clearly stacked against them.

Not only do you need to be great to reach 3,000 strikeouts – you need to stay healthy, have managers that will let you pitch late in games and have solid teams around you that will keep you competitive. Kershaw had the perfect storm of all of those factors, and it looks like it will all pay off for the future Hall of Famer on Wednesday night.