Dodger Clayton Kershaw ends final regular-season home start with a strikeout

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
After a rough start, Clayton Kershaw ended his final regular-season start at Dodger Stadium with a strikeout and walked off the mound to a standing ovation Friday night. 

A three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, 2014 National League MVP and 11-time All-Star, Kershaw announced his decision to end his 18-year career on Thursday.

"This is weird," Kershaw said with a chuckle during Thursday's press conference. "Yeah, I'm going to call it. I'm going to retire ... I'm at peace with it. I think it's the right time."

Following a cheerful walk-up to the mound, Kershaw began his final regular-season start in LA with consecutive strikes, but immediately ran into trouble after San Francisco Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos launched an 85-mph slider 431 feet into the left-center field stands. 

Kershaw remained composed through the next four innings, allowing only one more run and four hits while striking out six on 91 pitches.

After striking out Rafael Devers in the top of the fifth, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts approached the mound and hugged Kershaw while the stadium, including his teammates, applauded the left-handed pitcher's performance. 

The Dodgers gained the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a Shohei Ohtani three-run homer, immediately followed by a solo home run from Mookie Betts. 

From the then on, the Boys in Blue maintained their edge over their division rivals and won the game with a 6-3 finish to cap off Kershaw's special night. 

