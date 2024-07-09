Dartmouth College student's death in New Hampshire river investigated as possible hazing

Dartmouth College graduate dies after returning to celebrate class of 2020 commencement Dartmouth College graduate dies after returning to celebrate class of 2020 commencement 00:33

HANOVER, N.H. – Police are investigating the possibility that alcohol and hazing could have been involved in the death of a Dartmouth College student who was found dead over the weekend in the Connecticut River.

Hanover, New Hampshire police said 20-year-old Won Jang of Delaware was reported missing on Sunday afternoon. Witnesses told New Hampshire Fish and Game they last saw Jang around 9:30 p.m. the night before.

Won Jang's death at Dartmouth College

Investigators said Jang "was attending an informal social gathering at docks near the Dartmouth boathouse."

According to Fish and Game, personal items found nearby suggested Jang never left the area of the river.

Dive teams began searching near the docks. About four hours after he was reported missing, Jang's body was found 65 feet away from shore.

Police are investigating Jang's death, but said foul play is not suspected.

Hazing and alcohol possibly involved

WCAX in Vermont reported that police received several tips about hazing possibly being involved in Jang's death.

"So we have received some emails that were forwarded to us from the College that were sent anonymously listing some of those concerns that hazing or potentially alcohol may be involved so that will certainly be part of our investigation as we move forward through this process," Hanover Police Chief Charlie Dennis told the news station.

Dartmouth College is an Ivy League school located in central New Hampshire near the border of Vermont.

Anyone with information about Jang's death is asked to call the Hanover Police Department.