D4vd's cell phone contained "significant amount" of child pornography, LA County prosecutors say

During a court appearance on Thursday, Los Angeles County prosecutors said that singer D4vd, who was charged with murder in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, had a "significant amount" of child pornography on his cell phone.

The hearing was a check-in ahead of a preliminary hearing that is scheduled on May 1, at which point it will be determined if there is enough evidence for D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, to stand trial. A secondary status update conference is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29.

On Thursday, one year to the day that Rivas Hernandez was believed to have been killed, prosecutors told a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge that Burke's iPhone contained a "significant amount of child pornography" and that three grand juries have heard evidence in the investigation thus far.

D4vd looks on during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Ted Soqui - Pool / Getty Images

Burke appeared in court on Thursday, wearing an orange inmate jumpsuit and shackles. He did not speak during the hearing.

Thursday's court appearance comes just a day after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner released the results of Rivas Hernandez's autopsy, which revealed that she died of "multiple penetrating injuries" to the torso. Though the autopsy was performed in Sept. 2025, days after the body was found decomposing in the Tesla's trunk at a Hollywood tow yard.

The chief medical examiner said that the cause and manner of death were determined by December, but the results were ordered sealed by a judge as the Los Angeles Police Department and the county's District Attorney's Office built their case.

After Burke was arrested last week at a home in the Hollywood Hills and charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, connected to Rivas Hernandez's death, the order was lifted.

Attorneys representing Burke pleaded not guilty on his behalf during his initial court appearance on Monday. At the time, they also requested an expedited preliminary hearing, during which a judge will determine if there is enough evidence to move forward with the murder trial.

"Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death," Burke's attorneys said in a statement on Monday. "There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David's innocence."

Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Rivas Hernandez Family

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman on Monday alleged that Burke, who is 21, killed Rivas Hernandez in April 2025, months before her body was found, after she threatened to expose his criminal conduct, including the "repeated lewd and lascivious sexual relations" he was having with her.

Along with the first-degree murder charge, which includes special circumstances of lying in wait, committing the crime for financial gain and murdering the witness in an investigation, Burke was also charged with lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14 and mutilating a body.

The Medical Examiner's Report revealed that Rivas Hernandez's body had been dismembered. Her head and torso were found in a cadaver bag inside the Tesla, while other body parts were found in a second bag, authorities said.

The teenager was reported missing from Lake Elsinore in April 2024, a year before she was last seen at Burke's Hollywood Hills home on April 3, 2025.

If convicted as charged, Hochman said that Burke could face the maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

When Rivas Hernandez was identified as the victim found in the Tesla, Burke was on the "D4vd Withered 2025 World Tour." He canceled a scheduled show in Seattle that night, which was followed by the cancelation of subsequent shows.