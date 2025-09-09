Human remains found inside Tesla at tow yard in Hollywood, police say

Body found inside Tesla at tow yard in Hollywood

Human remains were found inside a Tesla at a tow yard in Hollywood on Monday afternoon, police say.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the remains after they received several calls from people at the tow yard on the 1000 block of Mansfield Avenue about a foul smell.

After investigating, officers discovered human remains inside a Tesla. According to the Medical Examiner's Office, they are still working to identify the remains.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause and time of death.