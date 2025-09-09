Watch CBS News
Local News

Human remains found inside Tesla at tow yard in Hollywood, police say

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Human remains were found inside a Tesla at a tow yard in Hollywood on Monday afternoon, police say.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the remains after they received several calls from people at the tow yard on the 1000 block of Mansfield Avenue about a foul smell.

After investigating, officers discovered human remains inside a Tesla. According to the Medical Examiner's Office, they are still working to identify the remains.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause and time of death. 

