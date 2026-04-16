Musician D4vd arrested on suspicion of murder in death of Celeste Rivas, LAPD says

Singer and songwriter d4vd has been arrested on suspicion of murder for the death of a 14-year-old girl whose dismembered body was found last year in a Tesla belonging to the singer.

The arrest comes after the singer, whose name is David Burke, was the target of a grand jury investigation in the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

"Detectives from Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division, have arrested David Burke, a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, for the murder of Celeste Rivas. Burke is being held without bail," LAPD announced on X.

LAKE ELSINORE, CA - SEPTEMBER 25, 2025: Photographs, intimate notes, and flowers are among the items left at a memorial on Thursday for slain teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez who was found dead in the trunk of a Tesla in a Hollywood tow yard on September 25, 2025 in Lake Elsinore, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Gina Ferazzi

The grand jury investigation came several months after the remains of Hernandez were found on Sept. 8, 2025, in the trunk of a Tesla registered in d4vd's name that was parked in a Hollywood tow lot. Her body was found "severely decomposed" and "dismembered," according to court records.

Police responded to reports of a foul smell attracting flies at the Hollywood Tow yard, and according to court records, they found a decomposed head and torso in a cadaver bag inside a Tesla stored at the yard. In another bag inside the car, dismembered body parts were found.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Rivas was reported missing from Lake Elsinore over a year ago. A "Missing Person" flyer states that she was last seen on April 5, 2024, after leaving her home at 9 p.m. that day.

Burke, 20, was on the d4vd Withered 2025 World Tour when the identity of the deceased teenager was released. He cancelled the d4vd Seattle show the same day Rivas was identified. Cancellations of subsequent shows followed.

Detectives will present the case to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office for formal charges.