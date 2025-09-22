Lake Elsinore community mourns 15-year-old whose body was found in Tesla belonging to d4vd

Friends and community members gathered Sunday evening at a Lake Elsinore vigil to remember Celeste Rivas, whose body was found inside the trunk of a Tesla belonging to the artist d4vd.

The teenager had been missing from her Lake Elsinore home for over one year, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, and a "Missing Person" flyer stated that she was last seen on April 5, 2024.

Last week, the mystery of her whereabouts was tragically answered when a decomposed body that was discovered in a car registered to David Anthony Burke, whose stage name is d4vd, was identified as 15-year-old Rivas.

"This little girl that lost her life so tragically. She did do an afternoon program with my daughter and my granddaughter, so we just here you know, with the community to support family and just, just be here," Lake Elsinore resident Veronica Ortiz said at the vigil.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives continue their investigation into the death of Rivas and have so far said that there is no indication that a crime occurred, that no suspects have been announced, and that no arrests have been made.

The 20-year-old performer d4vd was on the North American leg of an international tour at the time of the body's discovery on Sept. 8.

The day the body was identified as Rivas on Sept. 17, the singer canceled his scheduled Seattle performance for that night.

Police had responded to reports of a foul smell at the Hollywood Tow yard, and that's when they discovered human remains stuffed in a bag in the trunk of a Tesla. The car was impounded at the yard after it had been parked on a Hollywood Hills street for over 72 hours. A neighbor said the Tesla was abandoned in the 1400 block of Bluebird Avenue for weeks.

The same day the body was identified, police were seen at a home on Bluebird Avenue, near the spot where the Tesla was towed from. They have not confirmed if the investigation was related to the discovery of Rivas' body.

The remaining dates for the d4vd Withered 2025 World Tour appear to have been canceled.

"Cause I never really got to know her, like, I wish I did get to know her now, it's like sad cause I will, like, never get to know her," classmate Aubrey Domingo said at the vigil.