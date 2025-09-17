Body found in singer D4vd's Tesla identified as teenage girl, authorities say

The human remains found at a Hollywood tow yard, inside the trunk of a Tesla belonging to singer and songwriter D4vd, have been identified as those belonging to a 15-year-old girl.

The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office listed the victim as Celeste Rivas, with the cause of her death deferred. The time of death is still unknown.

Police officers with the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the human remains stuffed inside a bag in the trunk of the car after responding to reports of a foul smell at the Hollywood Tow yard on Sept. 8.

As they were working to identify the remains, the medical examiner's office released initial information, noting a tattoo on the right index finger that read "Shhh."

A few days earlier, the Tesla was towed to the Mansfield Avenue yard after it had been parked on a Hollywood Hills street for over 72 hours. A neighbor said the Tesla was abandoned in the 1400 block of Bluebird Avenue for weeks.

"It just smelled like sewage," said a Hollywood resident who wished to remain unidentified. "I think the community knew something was wrong and reported the car being abandoned."

Detectives took possession of the Tesla, which has Texas license plates and is registered to David Anthony Burke, who uses the stage name D4vd.

The artist was on the North American leg of an international tour at the time of the body's discovery, and police say he is cooperating with the investigation.