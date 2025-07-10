Watch CBS News
Tensions in Ventura County escalate between border patrol agents, protesters near farm in Camarillo

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Tensions in Ventura County escalated between protesters and U.S. Border Patrol agents near a farm in Camarillo Thursday afternoon.

Border patrol agents were seen standing in a skirmish line blocking a group of protesters from getting to the other side near Laguna Road.  

CBS Los Angeles had a photographer nearby where agents could be heard telling protesters to back up, before they deployed what appeared to be tear gas canisters and less-than-lethal rounds into the crowd.

CBS Los Angeles reached out to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection for a comment on the incident. They did not immediately respond.

It is unclear if agents were conducting an immigration operation or if anyone was detained. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

