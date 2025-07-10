Tensions in Ventura County escalate between border patrol agents, protesters near farm in Camarillo

Tensions in Ventura County escalated between protesters and U.S. Border Patrol agents near a farm in Camarillo Thursday afternoon.

Border patrol agents were seen standing in a skirmish line blocking a group of protesters from getting to the other side near Laguna Road.

CBS Los Angeles had a photographer nearby where agents could be heard telling protesters to back up, before they deployed what appeared to be tear gas canisters and less-than-lethal rounds into the crowd.

CBS Los Angeles reached out to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection for a comment on the incident. They did not immediately respond.

It is unclear if agents were conducting an immigration operation or if anyone was detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.