Burglary crew arrested in connection with over two dozen crimes in North Hollywood

Burglary crew arrested in connection with over two dozen crimes in San Fernando Valley

Burglary crew arrested in connection with over two dozen crimes in San Fernando Valley

Burglary crew arrested in connection with over two dozen crimes in San Fernando Valley

A burglary crew of three was arrested in connection with more than two dozen crimes that happened throughout North Hollywood dating back to January, police said on Wednesday.

The 25 incidents happened between January and March all throughout the area, targeting both residential and commercial properties, according to an Instagram post from the Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters.

"As the investigation unfolded, detectives from North Hollywood Division identified a pattern — and ultimately arrested three individuals tied to a coordinated burglary crew," the post said.

On top of the burglaries, the trio has been linked to vehicle thefts, assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal thefts, police noted.

"In many cases, security and doorbell cameras captured the suspects in action, providing critical leads that helped detectives build the case," the post said. "When interviewed, the suspects admitted to committing these crimes to support their drug use."

Police say that all three are unhoused and were arrested without further incident in separate encounters.

They made their first arrest, only identified as an adult male, on March 27. He was located while riding a bicycle near Chandler Boulevard and Colfax Avenue, police said.

Later that same day, officers with the Violent Crime Task Force found the second adult male suspect in a tent along a freeway embankment, the post said. He was also arrested without incident.

Officers say that the third suspect, only identified as a female, was arrested on March 23. She was taken into custody when they received a radio call about a woman screaming.

All three were identified by police thanks to a crime alert flier that was distributed by detectives, LAPD said.

The Van Nuys District Attorney's Office filed 25 felony counts, 16 of which were burglary, seven for grand theft auto, one for felony evading and one for criminal threats.

"I want to take a moment to extend my sincere thanks to the detectives and officers from the North Hollywood Area, as well as our officers from the Violent Crime Task Force, for their outstanding work," said a statement from LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. "Their attention to detail, persistence, and commitment to the community led to the safe apprehension of three suspects who had been plaguing the North Hollywood area with a series of serious crimes."