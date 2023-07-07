Angels closer Carlos Estevez named to All-Star Game

Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estevez has been selected as a replacement for the upcoming All-Star Game.

Though he was not initially selected as a part of the league-wide vote of players and coaches, Estevez was picked as the fill-in for Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, who will miss the Midsummer Classic due to the recent birth of child.

Estevez, 30, is in the midst of his first campaign with the Angels after he was inked to a two-year deal in the offseason. Thus far, he ranks as one of the game's top closers, securing 21 saves in 21 chances with a 1.85 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 29 appearances.

He is now the third Halo to have his name called for the game, after outfielder Mike Trout was voted in as a starter and Shohei Ohtani was selected as both a pitcher and a hitter. Trout will miss the game after undergoing hamate surgery to repair a broken wrist earlier this week.

This is the first All-Star Game nod for the Dominican Republic native, who spent the previous six years of his careers with the Colorado Rockies.