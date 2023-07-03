Shohei Ohtani named two-way All-Star for third straight season

Shohei Ohtani became a two-way All-Star for the third straight year when he was picked for the American League pitching staff on Sunday.

Ohtani was elected to the pitching staff by players 10 days after fans voted him to start at designated hitter. Ohtani appeared on the most ballots among AL players. He is the only two-way All-Star in major league history.

"He's very respectful. He doesn't do a whole bunch of talking," AL manager Dusty Baker of Houston said. "He comes to play, and he really handles the notoriety and the publicity with humility and greatness."

At the 2021 game in Denver, Ohtani grounded out against Max Scherzer and Corbin Burnes, and pitched a perfect first inning, retiring Fernando Tatis Jr. on a flyout and Max Muncy and Nolan Arenado on groundouts.

Last year at Dodger Stadium, Ohtani singled on Clayton Kershaw's first pitch of the game and walked against Joe Musgrove. Ohtani didn't pitch.