MLB All-Star Game: 3 Dodgers, 2 Angels named to starting lineups

Major League Baseball announced the starting lineups for the All-Star Game on Thursday, with a number of Southern California based players earning their spots at the Midsummer Classic scheduled for July 11 in Seattle.

Unsurprisingly, the starting lineups are littered with players from both the Dodgers and Angels, as five total players were named to the starting lineups.

Shohei Ohtani was one of the first two players who had their names announced earlier in June, as he, along with the Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. were the top two vote-getters in each respective league. It will be Ohtani's third-straight appearance as he continues to shatter franchise and league records, currently sitting atop the American League in most offensive and pitching categories.

Since, fans have been busy voting for their favorite players to represent their teams in the first All-Star Game to be held in Seattle, since the now T-Mobile Park was named Safeco Field in 2001.

In all, the Boys in Blue will be represented by at least three players, while the Halos send at least two players to the game. The Dodgers are only outdone by the Texas Rangers, who had a franchise-record four starters named to the Midsummer Classic.

Usual suspects like Mike Trout and Mookie Betts made the team in each league. Trout will be making his eleventh appearances, which is the most among active players, and Betts will be appearing in his seventh game and third since joining the Dodgers in 2020.

Other Dodgers in the lineup, Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez, are among those with the most appearances for current players as Freeman makes his seventh appearance (second with the Dodgers) and Martinez makes his sixth (first with the Dodgers).

The Rangers' Josh Jung and Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll join the ranks of rare rookies to make starting lineups for the ASG, highlighting a group of nine first-time starters selected this year.

The remaining players named to the All-Star Game will be announced on July 2. Those players are determined by a vote taken amongst coaches and players throughout the league.

The All-Star rosters thus far:

American League

Catcher - Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers (first appearance)

First base - Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays (first appearance)

Second base - Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers (second appearance)

Third base - Josh Jung, Texas Rangers (first appearance)

Shortstop - Corey Seager, Texas Rangers (fourth appearance)

Outfield - Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (eleventh appearance)

Outfield - Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays (first appearance)

Outfield - Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (fifth appearance)

Designated hitter - Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels (third appearance)

National League