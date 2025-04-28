Altadena neighbors hire private security after burglaries jump 450%

Already dealing with the ashy aftermath of the Eaton Fire, Altadena neighbors must now contend with a wave of burglars picking through their vacant homes.

"I think times have changed," resident Jessica Martinez said. "I don't know, I feel like people are just thinking of themselves. I feel like in our community, we are working together and we're thinking of each other."

After several break-ins, Martinez and her neighbors banded together to hire private security guards to patrol their community.

Since the wildfire, burglars have targeted the empty burn scar community. Two weeks ago, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department launched a 16-hour operation to stem precious metal theft from residents. Deputies arrested 15 people during the sting and collected at least 500 pounds of copper, metal wiring and piping.

According to crime data from the department, there have been 167 burglaries in Altadena so far this year, a 450% increase from 2024's figure of 37.

"Generally, Altadena has a very low crime rate," Lt. Ethan Marquez said. "The rate is about 4.5 times more than we'd normally have in the area."

Marquez attributed the spike to incidents that occurred during the peak of the Eaton Fire, when deputies were focused on evacuating people from Altadena.

"While we're trying to save lives, people are coming in and trying to steal," Marquez said. "That's really the kind of dehumanization of this whole thing by some people taking the opportunity to steal."

While burglaries are trending down, they're still relatively high for the area. However, Marquez said that his station is installing 70 cameras throughout Altadena and partnering with the LA County District Attorney's Office and nonprofits to put up fencing.

"The construction fencing will set up a barrier to entry, so that if somebody crosses over that, it can be considered trespassing," Marquez said. "That, coupled with 'no trespassing' signs."

The department also created a free program to have deputies check on properties in Altadena. Anyone interested in the home checks should email altadenahomecheck@lasd.org with their name, address and a phone number deputies can call. Deputies urged interested residents or business owners to call their local sheriff's station for more information.

"We have about 600 homes in that group," Marquez said. "We've done more than 14,000 home checks at this point."