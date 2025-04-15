15 people arrested for allegedly stealing copper from burned Altadena homes

Los Angeles County deputies near the Eaton Fire burn scar arrested 15 people over the weekend for allegedly stealing hundreds of pounds of copper, metal wiring and piping from Ataldena homes.

The 16-hour operation happened this past Sunday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department believes the metals are typically sold for scrap.

"They're happening at all hours of the day, but we believe most of them are occurring at night after the sun goes down," Lt. Ethan Marquez said.

Marquez, who works at the Altadena Sheriff's Station, said the burglary rate in the area has spiked about 400% since the fires. He said the suspects walk into what's left of people's homes and rip the scrap metal out.

In a recent arrest, deputies found about 500 pounds of metal stuffed into a suspect's trunk. Investigators believe the thieves are working alone, prompting them to increase patrols in the area.

"We've almost tripled our staff here to combat what's going on," Marquez said.

The burglaries have left some residents fearful that someone will steal from the little they have left after the fire.

"I always make sure someone stays at home because I'm scared," El Patron owner Maggie Cortez said. "I'm scared someone can come inside my house."

She urged anyone thinking about taking advantage of the burned ruins of Altadena to come to their senses.

"You guys need to see the situation we're going through," Cortez said. "Everybody is hurt, and come on, please. I know one day you guys are going to have families, things. Please stop."