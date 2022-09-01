Air quality in 'moderate to unhealthy' range in Antelope Valley

The air quality was in the moderate to unhealthy range in the Antelope Valley Thursday, according to experts, as a wildfire continues to scorch thousands of acres.

The Route Fire in Castaic was reported around noon Wednesday near Lake Hughes Road and has consumed more than 5,208 acres by Thursday afternoon, prompted closure of the Golden State Freeway in both directions, injured seven firefighters and forced multiple evacuations.

Firefighters in helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft were dispatched to the scene in hopes of halting the progress of the fast-moving fire. Evacuation shelters for displaced residents were opened at West Ranch High School and Frazier Mountain High School. The Castaic Animal Shelter is offering safe shelter for pets displaced by the Route Fire.

A smoke advisory is in effect Thursday due to the Route Fire, according to the South Coast AQMD.

Unhealthy air quality conditions are expected to linger in areas closer to the fire, while portions of central Los Angeles County may also be affected by smoke. High levels of ozone caused by the current heat wave and unrelated to the fire could also worsen air quality in the region.

Anyone who smells or sees ash should limit their exposure by staying indoors with windows and doors closed and avoid vigorous physical activity, SCAQMD officials said.

Thursday, high temperatures continued across Los Angeles County. Temperatures were 88 to 100 from the beaches to downtown Los Angeles. Temperatures were in the 101 to 111 range in the San Fernando Valley, 98 to 107 in the San Gabriel Valley, 105 to 109 in the Santa Clarita Valley and 103 to 111 in the Antelope Valley.