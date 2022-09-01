Smoke advisory issued due to Route Fire burning in Castaic

A smoke advisory is in effect Thursday due to the Route Fire burning in Castaic, according to the South Coast AQMD.

CASTAIC, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: A firefighting helicopter passes above as the Route Fire burns on August 31, 2022 near Castaic, California. Evacuations have been ordered as the brush fire has scorched more than 4,600 acres and closed down the 5 freeway at the start of a brutal heat wave in Southern California. The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for most of Southern California through Labor Day. Climate models almost unanimously predict that heat waves will become more intense and frequent as the planet continues to warm. / Getty Images

The wildfire, which started burning Wednesday afternoon off the 5 Freeway in Castaic, sent a giant plume of smoke into the air, visible from much of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Unhealthy air quality conditions are expected to linger in areas closer to the fire, while portions of central Los Angeles County may also be affected by smoke. High levels of ozone caused by the current heat wave and unrelated to the fire could also worsen air quality in the region.

Anyone who smells or sees ash should limit their exposure by staying indoors with windows and doors closed and avoid vigorous physical activity, SCAQMD officials said.

Visit AQMD.gov to get a live look at the air quality in your area.