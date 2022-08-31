Watch CBS News

Crews battling Route Fire burning near Castaic

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Crews are battling a brush fire near the 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes Road near Castaic. 

The Route Fire was reported around noon and has burned approximately 136 acres. 

No structures are being threatened by the three-alarm blaze. Northlake Hills Elementary School staff and students were told to shelter in place, but there were no reports of any evacuations.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital for unknown reasons.

A SigAlert was issued and the 5 Freeway was being shut down in both directions at Parker Road.

Angeles National Forest firefighters are assisting L.A. County Fire Department crews.

Helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft were dispatched to the scene to help douse the flames.

 

1 person hospitalized

One person has been taken to a local area hospital. 

By Madeline Spear
 

5 Freeway close in both directions

The 5 Freeway is now being shut down in both directions.

By Madeline Spear
 

Traffic alert

According to CHP, the fire is affecting the northbound side of the 5 Freeway at Lake Hughes.

By Madeline Spear
 

LAFD calls Route Fire a 2nd alarm fire

The Route Fire was balanced to a 2nd alarm fire at approximately 12:32 p.m. 

By Madeline Spear
 

School told to shelter in place

Northlake Hills Elementary School staff and students have been told to shelter in place, but there were no reports of any evacuations.

By Madeline Spear
