Crews battling Route Fire burning near Castaic
Crews are battling a brush fire near the 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes Road near Castaic.
The Route Fire was reported around noon and has burned approximately 136 acres.
No structures are being threatened by the three-alarm blaze. Northlake Hills Elementary School staff and students were told to shelter in place, but there were no reports of any evacuations.
One person was taken to a nearby hospital for unknown reasons.
A SigAlert was issued and the 5 Freeway was being shut down in both directions at Parker Road.
Angeles National Forest firefighters are assisting L.A. County Fire Department crews.
Helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft were dispatched to the scene to help douse the flames.
