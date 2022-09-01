Watch CBS News
Local News

California urged to conserve electricity a second straight day

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Warm overnight temperatures add to already miserable heat wave
Warm overnight temperatures add to already miserable heat wave 04:07

A statewide Flex Alert, urging residents to conserve electricity, was extended into Thursday as a dangerous heat wave digs in across California.

The California Independent System Operator issued the Flex Alert "due to high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies." The Flex Alert calls on residents to conserve as much electricity as possible between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m. to help reduce the strain on the state's power grid.

"With excessive heat in the forecast across much of the state and the Western U.S., the grid operator is expecting high electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand, a statement from Cal ISO said.

During the alerts, residents should:

  • set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher
  • avoid use of major appliances
  • turn off unnecessary lights
  • avoid charging electric vehicles

If voluntary conservation fails to ease the strain on the power grid, Cal ISO could move into a series of emergency alerts, including rolling blackouts.

Most of the state is baking in high heat, and triple-digit temperatures are forecast for most of Southern California through the Labor Day holiday.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 5:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.