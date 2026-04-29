Aggressive shark closes portion of Huntington Beach, for the second time in one week

A portion of the ocean in Huntington Beach is closed due to a great white shark sighting, the second beach closure within six days.

Around 10 a.m., lifeguards spotted an approximate 10-foot great white shark feeding on a sea lion carcass at Sunset Beach. "The shark was exhibiting aggressive behavior near shore," HB lifeguards wrote on social media.

"In addition to the inherent danger posed by a great white shark in the area, the risk increases when they are actively feeding on large food sources."

The water is closed for 48 hours, through Friday morning, within one mile in each direction at North Pacific Avenue and 12th Street.

Last week, on April 24, a portion of the beach was closed after an approximately 10-foot shark with aggressive behavior was spotted around 4:30 p.m. One mile in each direction from Beach Boulevard and 17th Street was closed.

Beachgoers are asked to check in with lifeguards and to follow posted signs.