Watch CBS News
Local News

Huntington Beach shark sighting prompts water closure

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A nearly 2-mile stretch of ocean in Huntington Beach will be closed off for much of Friday after a shark was spotted on Thursday night, according to authorities.

In a post to Instagram, the Huntington Beach Fire Department and Marine Safety Division said the closure will last until at least 4:30 p.m. Visitors won't be able to reach the water anywhere between Beach Boulevard and 17th Street, which extends about one mile in each direction from the pier.

The closure comes after a about 10-foot long shark was spotted in the water on Thursday evening, authorities said. Aggressive behavior by the shark was observed, authorities said.

"Staff will evaluate the possibility of reopening the water at that time based on ongoing surveillance and assessment," the post reads. "We ask all beachgoers to obey posted signs and remain out of the water until the closure has been lifted."

The closure will affect a major surfing competition, the Vans Jacks Surfboards Pro. The competition has been placed on hold for 24 hours, organizers announced. The shark was spotted within the competition zone on Thursday, but it was after the day's event had concluded.

Organizers say they hope to resume competition at 7 a.m. Saturday.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue