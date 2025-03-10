3.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Malibu area, day after several quakes hit same region

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in the Malibu area early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said the quake hit around 2:23 a.m. around 6.8 miles northwest of Malibu.

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in the Malibu area early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. This quake took place a day after a 4.1-magnitude quake and several aftershocks rattled the same area. U.S. Geological Survey

The depth of the quake was about 7.7 miles, based on the USGS interactive map, waves reached areas including Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Calabasas and Oxnard.

This quake occurred a day after a 4.1-magnitude quake was reported at 1:03 p.m. in the Westlake Village.

Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist, said a reasonable number of aftershocks rattled the Malibu area, with estimated magnitudes of 2.5, 3.0, and 2.8.

No injuries or damage were reported from any of the earthquakes.