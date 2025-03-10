Watch CBS News
3.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Malibu area, day after several quakes hit same region

By Chelsea Hylton

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in the Malibu area early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said the quake hit around 2:23 a.m. around 6.8 miles northwest of Malibu.

  A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in the Malibu area early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. This quake took place a day after a 4.1-magnitude quake and several aftershocks rattled the same area.  U.S. Geological Survey

The depth of the quake was about 7.7 miles, based on the USGS interactive map, waves reached areas including Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Calabasas and Oxnard.

This quake occurred a day after a 4.1-magnitude quake was reported at 1:03 p.m. in the Westlake Village.

Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist, said a reasonable number of aftershocks rattled the Malibu area, with estimated magnitudes of 2.5, 3.0, and 2.8.

No injuries or damage were reported from any of the earthquakes. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

