2 arrested in Riverside home invasion robbery

Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in which a Riverside woman was held at gunpoint, and are suspected in other crimes in neighboring counties.

Deontae Coleman, 34, of Riverside County, was arrested on Sept. 6, while 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley was taken into custody two days later. They were both booked on home invasion robbery and weapons violations and are being held on $1 million bail, Riverside police said.

Police say the two men are suspects in a May 17 home invasion robbery that took place in the 1500 block of Kyle Court, in the Sycamore Canyon neighborhood of Riverside. A woman was home alone at the time, and was held at gunpoint, but was not injured during the robbery.

Two vehicles were used in the home invasion – a white 2016 Jeep Cherokee and a silver 2002 Mercedes C320, according to police.

The Riverside area was plagued by a rash of similar home invasion robberies in May. In one incident, a family of 3 was tied up with duct tape, while a homeowner in another robbery was shot. The Riverside City Council offered $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the robberies.

It's not clear if Coleman and Roderick are suspects in any of the other Riverside incidents. However, police did say they are being investigated for crimes in San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties.

Both Coleman and Johnson are scheduled to make their next court appearance on Sept. 20.

Anyone with more information about this investigation or the arrests can contact Detective Melissa Brazil at (951) 353-7213 or via email at MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov.