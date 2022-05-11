Riverside family of 3 tied up with duct tape in home-invasion robbery

Police are looking for three men they say forced their way into an upscale home near the Mission Grove area of Riverside late Tuesday night and tied up the family that lived there with duct tape.

The home invasion happened in the 14100 block of Ashton Lane at about 9:40 p.m. Police say three armed men forced their way into the home, herded the residents into a bathroom and tied them up with duct tape.

The gunmen ransacked the home, taking cash and cell phones, before taking off. The family of three – including the parents and an 11-year-old – were able to free themselves, go to a neighbor's home and call police.

A helicopter and officers were at the scene within minutes, but the suspects were not found.