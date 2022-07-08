$10K reward for information about series of violent Riverside home invasion robberies

A $10,000 reward is now available to anyone with information about a series of violent home invasion robberies that took place in Riverside.

The reward was approved by the Riverside City Council this week for information leading to the identification and arrest of the people behind three home invasion robberies in mid-May.

"We are hopeful this reward will elicit information that helps us bring these dangerous criminals to justice," Riverside police Chief Larry Gonzalez said in a statement. "They terrorized our city and we will utilize every resource available to find them."

Two of the robberies happened in the Alessandro Heights Neighborhood, and the third occurred in the Sycamore Highlands Area, in just a week. On May 10, a family of three was tied up with duct tape by armed people at their home in the 14100 block of Ashton Lane. Just five days later, a woman was woken at gunpoint and her husband was shot multiple times during a robbery in the 18400 block of Moss Road. That man survived.

Two days later on May 17, a woman was robbed by two armed suspects in the 1500 block of Kyle Court.

Investigations into these three robberies are ongoing, and police are not releasing more details.

Anyone with information about these robberies can email the Riverside police's investigative team at 212.5TF@RiversideCA.gov.