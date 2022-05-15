Homeowner in critical condition after being shot in Riverside home invasion robbery

A homeowner in Riverside was in critical condition after being shot in a home invasion robbery.

The robbery unfolded just after 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 18000 block of Moss Road.

It was there that police say three suspects broke into a home during an attempted robbery and shot the homeowner.

The victim was rushed to the hospital.

The crime remains under investigation.