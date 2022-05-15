Watch CBS News
Syndicated CBSNLosAngeles

Homeowner in critical condition after being shot in Riverside home invasion robbery

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Homeowner in critical condition after being shot in Riverside home invasion robbery
Homeowner in critical condition after being shot in Riverside home invasion robbery 00:22

A homeowner in Riverside was in critical condition after being shot in a home invasion robbery. 

The robbery unfolded just after 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 18000 block of Moss Road. 

It was there that police say three suspects broke into a home during an attempted robbery and shot the homeowner. 

The victim was rushed to the hospital. 

The crime remains under investigation. 

First published on May 15, 2022 / 8:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.