1 wounded after shooting South LA; police searching for three masked suspects

Police are searching for three suspects after a shooting that left one man wounded in South Los Angeles on Saturday.

It happened at around 4:20 p.m. near Raymond Avenue and W. Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived to find one victim, only identified as a 35-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators say that they are now searching for three suspects, all of whom were wearing black face masks, that fled from the scene heading westbound on Florence Avenue in a grey Dodge Durango with black rims.

No further information was provided.