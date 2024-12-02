1 dead, 4 hospitalized after pursuit ends in grisly rollover crash in Fountain Valley

One person is dead and four others hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a grisly rollover crash in Fountain Valley on Monday evening.

It's unclear where or when the chase began, but it ended near Ellis Avenue and Magnolia Street, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

The severely damaged mini-SUV that an alleged pursuit suspect crashed into at a Fountain Valley intersection on Monday evening. KCAL News

The alleged suspect, behind the wheel of a white pickup truck, slammed into the side of a BMW mini-SUV at the intersection, leaving debris scattering the roadway.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while four others were rushed to nearby hospitals in unknown condition. None of the victims have yet been identified.

It's unclear if the suspect was also injured in the crash.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the collision, where a severely mangled BMW could be seen stopped on a curb. Hundreds of feet away was the overturned pickup truck that was allegedly being driven by the suspect.

No further information was provided by investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.