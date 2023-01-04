Huge storm heading towards Southland, raising flood concerns

Huge storm heading towards Southland, raising flood concernsget the free app
With a massive storm on the way, residents and city officials alike are taking all the necessary precautions as potentially heavy downpours could cause flooding and debris flows throughout the Southland.
"This may be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last five years," said California Office of Emergency Services Director Nancy Ward. "If the storm materializes as we anticipate, we could see widespread flooding, mudslides and power outages in many communities."
Those living close to burn scars were quick to jump into action, lining streets with sandbags and K-Rails, looking to protect their homes in the event of any flooding, similar to what San Bernardino residents saw in September last year.
A series of storms have swept through Southern California over the last week, but none were expected to match the level of the looming atmospheric river moving down the Golden State from Wednesday to Thursday.
Light rain began to fall early Wednesday morning, creating an irritating and damp commute for many, though no real issues arose. Meteorologists expected a different story come Thursday, with intensifying rain that could total between on-tenth to a quarter-inch per hour in some of the rainiest areas. "Peak intensity" according to the National Weather Service, was expected Thursday morning with heavy downpours creating an inch per hour.
In all, forecasters predicted between two and four inches of rain across most of the Southland, with some mountain areas reaching between four and eight inches by the time the storm moves on.
"These rates and amounts could cause significant flash flooding or debris flows across the region in and outside of recent burn scars with significant small stream and urban flooding possible," according to the National Weather Service.
In anticipation of the rain, many cities were offering residents free sandbags to help protect their properties from flooding. Department of Public Works crews were also busy in the many foothill communities of the San Gabriel Valley, assessing problem areas and making sure storm drains were clear of debris to allow a free flow of water.
Duarte residents living near the Fish Fire burn scar were placed in "Yellow Alert" on Wednesday, meaning parking restrictions to prevent cars from getting swept up in potential flows of water and debris.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation closed Laurel Canyon Boulevard between Hollywood Boulevard and Mulholland Drive, a move that was taken "in preparation for heavy rain." The closure remained in place until about 11 a.m., allowing crews "to secure roads in advance of inclement weather," according to the LADOT. Crews installed concrete k-rail barriers in the area to help control anticipated storm runoff.
Meanwhile, Caltrans officials cautioned motorists statewide to stay off the roads if possible.
Caltrans officials noted that a portion of State Route 2 was cleared in the Angeles National Forest region, just below below State Route 39.
As the day progressed, National Weather Services issued a series of warnings and watches throughout the area to prepare residents for the coming weather event.
- A flood watch was issued for Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for the majority of the Southland,
- A high surf advisory was placed into effect from 6 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday,
- A winter storm warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday for the Los Angeles County Mountains including the cities of Acton and Mount Wilson.
- Wind advisories are in effect for most of Southern California from 6 p.m. Wednesday evening to 10 a.m. Thursday morning, with winds between 15 and 25 miles per hour expected. Some gusts could reach up to 40 miles per hour, according to the NWS.
With rain falling in the valleys and coasts, forecasters predicted that anywhere between one and two feet of snow could also fall in locations where the elevation is greater than 7,500 feet, while four to eight inches could fall in regions between 6,500 and 7,500 feet.
Additionally, some mountain communities could see wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.
Drivers were encouraged to remain vigilant, due to a likelihood of "slippery road conditions," especially in higher elevation roadways in the mountains, including the Angeles Crest and Big Pines highways.
"There will be many potential problems associated with this storm system including urban and small stream flooding, rocks and debris on roads, downed trees and numerous power outages, and mud and debris flows out of recent burn areas," the NWS said.
Conditions are expected to dry out by Thursday night, continuing into Friday. A series of "weak disturbances" are anticipated over the weekend, but "there will likely be drier and less cloudy intervals in between the clouds and rain," forecasters said.
Temperatures, meanwhile, will remain about six degrees cooler than normal through the weekend.
With rain falling, Los Angeles County health officials issued their standard warning for people to avoid entering ocean water near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers. An ocean water quality rain advisory will be in effect until at least 7 a.m. Friday.
Health officials noted that stormwater runoff that reaches the ocean can carry bacteria, chemicals, debris trash and other health hazards. People who come in contact with impacted water in the ocean could become ill, health officials said.
More rain was in the forecast early next week, with a chance of showers Sunday through Tuesday, according to the NWS.