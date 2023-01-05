Here are some tips on how to stay safe on the road during this upcoming storm

Driving tips to keep you safe in the rain

Driving in the rain is not always easy - and let's face it, those of us living in Southern California are not at all used to wet roads.

According to AAA, bad weather causes nearly 500,000 and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter.

Our first tip for driving safely in the winter rain is if you see standing water, don't chance it.

"We always say 'Turn around, Don't drown,'" said Anlleyn Venegas. "Which means do not attempt to drive on roads that are covered with water — turn around and find a different route."

Another tip for driving in the rain is to never start a car that's taken on water: It may be salvageable once it drives out, but starting it while underwater, may wreck the engine and other systems.

However, what might be the most important thing to do while driving in the rain starts even before you get behind the wheel.

"Ensure your headlights, taillights, break lights and turn signals are working properly so other drivers will see you more clearly," said Venegas.

As Venegas mentions, make sure your car's maintenance is up-to-date. In addition to checking all your lights, make sure to change your windshield wipers every 6 to 12 months.

Also, make certain your tires aren't worn down and that the pressure is at the recommended setting to avoid skidding or hydroplaning. If this does happen, don't panic.

"Avoid slamming on the breaks, because this can throw the vehicle off balance and out of control," said Venegas. "And instead of that, look and steer in the direction you want your vehicle to go."

While driving in the rain, drivers should slow down to give themselves more time to react, keep a greater distance between other cars and stay alert — which means avoiding cruise control.

"Driving on slick roads means your tires have less traction, and you should definitely be prepared to adjust accordingly," said Venegas.

Finally, if you're headed to the snow, make sure you have the right equipment, chains, cables and snow shovels may be a lifesavers on your journey uphill.

