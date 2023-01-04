Watch CBS News
Laurel Canyon Blvd. to be closed during heavy rain Wednesday morning

Los Angeles Department of Transportation officials on Tuesday announced that a large portion of a major street will be closed during a heavy storm settling over the area on Wednesday. 

In a public statement made via Twitter, LADOT announced that Laurel Canyon Boulevard will be closed in both directions due to the heavy rain expected. 

The closure will affect northbound traffic starting at Hollywood Boulevard, while the southbound closure begins at Mulholland Drive. 

They said that the closure will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday. 

The area has been subject to landslides and flooding in the past, prompting officials to take action out of an abundance of caution. 

